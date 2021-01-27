SolarCoin (SLR) Price Hits $0.0177 on Major Exchanges

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One SolarCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SolarCoin has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. SolarCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $503.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.48 or 0.00406943 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004336 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000195 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003523 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003597 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000269 BTC.

SolarCoin Coin Profile

SolarCoin (SLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2013. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,035,171,137 coins and its circulating supply is 62,078,436 coins. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SolarCoin is solarcoin.org

SolarCoin Coin Trading

SolarCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SolarCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SolarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

