Solstice Gold Corp. (SGC.V) (CVE:SGC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.07

Solstice Gold Corp. (SGC.V) (CVE:SGC) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.07 and traded as high as $0.08. Solstice Gold Corp. (SGC.V) shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 36,000 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 15.51 and a current ratio of 15.68. The company has a market cap of C$7.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07.

Solstice Gold Corp. (SGC.V) Company Profile

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the KGP project covering an area of 866 square kilometers located in Nunavut, as well as other rights covering an adjacent 683 square kilometers.

