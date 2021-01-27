Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.32

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.32 and last traded at $20.32, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.22.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sompo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sompo from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance, life insurance, and nursing and health care services in Japan and internationally. It underwrites various P&C insurance products, including automobile and fire, as well as offers security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products.

