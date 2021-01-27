Sonic Foundry (OTCMKTS:SOFO) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.72

Sonic Foundry, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.72 and traded as high as $4.15. Sonic Foundry shares last traded at $4.10, with a volume of 5,602 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $32.72 million, a PE ratio of -82.00 and a beta of -0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.72.

Sonic Foundry (OTCMKTS:SOFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.15 million during the quarter.

Sonic Foundry, Inc provides video enterprise solutions and services for the for the digital-first, distance learning, and corporate communications market in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. It offers Mediasite Video Platform, a solution to manage, search, analyze, publish, and stream video content; and Mediasite Video Cloud, a Software as a Service solution to host and manage customers' content.

