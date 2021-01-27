Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) Shares Down 6.2%

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) was down 6.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.66 and last traded at $2.70. Approximately 1,092,569 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 964,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Get Sonnet BioTherapeutics alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Sonnet BioTherapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding (FHAB) technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonnet BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.