Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) Shares Sold by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,695 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Sony were worth $38,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sony in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sony by 49.5% during the third quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 27,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 9,264 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sony by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 49,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after buying an additional 10,068 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sony during the fourth quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sony during the third quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNE traded down $2.03 on Wednesday, reaching $97.68. The stock had a trading volume of 9,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,242. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Sony Co. has a 1 year low of $50.94 and a 1 year high of $105.00. The company has a market capitalization of $119.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $2.57. Sony had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $19.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Sony Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNE. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sony in a report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group downgraded Sony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

