South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $366.80 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) will report sales of $366.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for South State’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $377.00 million and the lowest is $357.70 million. South State posted sales of $162.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 125.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South State will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow South State.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.34. South State had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $385.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens started coverage on shares of South State in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of South State from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. South State presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $77.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.76. South State has a 52 week low of $40.42 and a 52 week high of $83.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In related news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 14,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $1,020,601.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,521,528.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $365,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,708,503.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,533,821 over the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of South State by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in South State by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in South State by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in South State by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in South State by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 103,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. 76.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

