South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SSB shares. Stephens started coverage on South State in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded South State from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson cut South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Get South State alerts:

In other South State news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 10,741 shares of South State stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total transaction of $786,563.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 180,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,185,720.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 5,000 shares of South State stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $376,650.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,533,821. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in South State by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in South State by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in South State by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of South State by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of South State by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 103,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSB stock opened at $77.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.42 and a beta of 1.08. South State has a twelve month low of $40.42 and a twelve month high of $83.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.76.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $385.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.78 million. South State had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 8.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that South State will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.