Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 24.55%. Southside Bancshares’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

NASDAQ:SBSI traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.33. 5,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,779. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Southside Bancshares has a 12-month low of $23.51 and a 12-month high of $37.19. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.65.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on SBSI shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Southside Bancshares from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Southside Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

In other news, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $49,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,149.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.