SovranoCoin Price Reaches $0.33 (SVR)

SovranoCoin (CURRENCY:SVR) traded 50.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One SovranoCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SovranoCoin has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar. SovranoCoin has a market cap of $452,743.00 and approximately $2,234.00 worth of SovranoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SovranoCoin alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00015670 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006491 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00007502 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000027 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000092 BTC.

SovranoCoin Profile

SVR is a coin. SovranoCoin’s total supply is 1,356,366 coins and its circulating supply is 1,354,806 coins. SovranoCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@sovranocoin . SovranoCoin’s official website is sovranocoin.com

SovranoCoin Coin Trading

SovranoCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SovranoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SovranoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SovranoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SovranoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SovranoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.