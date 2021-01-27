SparkPoint (SRK) Price Reaches $0.0023 on Exchanges

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One SparkPoint coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SparkPoint has a market capitalization of $16.85 million and $1.40 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00070345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $278.34 or 0.00909314 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006498 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00049969 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003269 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,335.14 or 0.04361764 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00015618 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00017967 BTC.

About SparkPoint

SparkPoint (CRYPTO:SRK) is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,338,905,283 coins. The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem . SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

Buying and Selling SparkPoint

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparkPoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

