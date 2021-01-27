SparksPay 1-Day Volume Tops $2.00 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 27th. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SparksPay has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $33,659.21 and approximately $2.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000045 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00007185 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00005160 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,363,687 coins and its circulating supply is 9,286,427 coins. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay

SparksPay Coin Trading

SparksPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

