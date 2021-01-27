Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) (SDE) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) (CVE: SDE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 1/15/2021 – Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$5.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/14/2021 – Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$5.00 to C$7.00.
- 1/13/2021 – Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$6.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/11/2021 – Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$4.75 to C$5.00.
- 1/7/2021 – Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$6.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/7/2021 – Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$5.25 to C$5.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/7/2021 – Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/7/2021 – Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) had its price target raised by analysts at Haywood Securities from C$5.25 to C$6.00.
- 12/1/2020 – Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$5.00 to C$6.00.
CVE:SDE opened at C$3.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99. Spartan Delta Corp. has a 52 week low of C$1.50 and a 52 week high of C$6.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.25.
Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) (CVE:SDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$37.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$35.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Spartan Delta Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.
