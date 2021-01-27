Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) (SDE) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) (CVE: SDE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/15/2021 – Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$5.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$5.00 to C$7.00.

1/13/2021 – Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$6.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$4.75 to C$5.00.

1/7/2021 – Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$6.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$5.25 to C$5.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) had its price target raised by analysts at Haywood Securities from C$5.25 to C$6.00.

12/1/2020 – Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$5.00 to C$6.00.

CVE:SDE opened at C$3.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99. Spartan Delta Corp. has a 52 week low of C$1.50 and a 52 week high of C$6.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.25.

Get Spartan Delta Corp (SDEV) alerts:

Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) (CVE:SDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$37.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$35.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Spartan Delta Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. As of December 31, 2019, it held working interests in 10.7 net oil wells and 25.8 net gas wells in the Valhalla/Rycroft area of Alberta.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Corp (SDEV) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta Corp (SDEV) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.