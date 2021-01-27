SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) Shares Sold by MD Financial Management Inc.

MD Financial Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,328,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,740 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF accounts for about 2.5% of MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. MD Financial Management Inc. owned about 8.71% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $79,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 303.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 29,913 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 30.5% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 71,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 16,712 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $494,000. One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 163,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 16,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stamos Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $401,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWX traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.68. The company had a trading volume of 19,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,604. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.27. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $21.93 and a 52-week high of $39.54.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

