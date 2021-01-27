SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Stake Lifted by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,302,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,876 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.5% of Allworth Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Allworth Financial LP owned 1.88% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $97,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 280.3% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $57,000.

SPEM stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.41. 14,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,893,195. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $45.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.95.

