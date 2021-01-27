Sphere 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $955.00 (SPHR)

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. In the last seven days, Sphere has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sphere has a market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $955.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sphere coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000339 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,286.52 or 0.99459577 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00022905 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00027745 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000280 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000243 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Sphere

Sphere is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 29th, 2017. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official website is sphrpay.io . Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR and its Facebook page is accessible here

Sphere Coin Trading

Sphere can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sphere should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sphere using one of the exchanges listed above.

