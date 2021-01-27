Sphere Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges (SPHR)

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One Sphere coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sphere has a total market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $1,097.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sphere has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,455.15 or 0.99841678 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00022824 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00026312 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000278 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000231 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Sphere Profile

Sphere (CRYPTO:SPHR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 29th, 2017. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. The official website for Sphere is sphrpay.io . Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Sphere

Sphere can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sphere should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sphere using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

