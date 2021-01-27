Spinnaker Trust Has $2.10 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Spinnaker Trust raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 302.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,450 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 288.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,623,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,406 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 219.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 11,195 shares during the period. Investment House LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.6% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 28,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 21,073 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,121,000. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $85.23 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.70 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The stock has a market cap of $166.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.85 and a 200-day moving average of $74.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $12,293,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NEE. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

