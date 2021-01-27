Spinnaker Trust Sells 3,264 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Spinnaker Trust decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,264 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Chevron by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist increased their price objective on Chevron in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $108.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.88.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVX opened at $89.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $112.60. The firm has a market cap of $166.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.55, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

