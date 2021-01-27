Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Trading Down 5.2%

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)’s stock price fell 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.20 and last traded at $25.45. 7,946,460 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 4,614,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.86.

A number of research firms recently commented on SAVE. 140166 raised their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.27.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.59.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.31. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $401.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.69 million. Analysts expect that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -8.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner sold 5,000 shares of Spirit Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $131,050.00. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1,081.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile (NYSE:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

