Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Stock Rating Lowered by Nordea Equity Research

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) was downgraded by equities researchers at Nordea Equity Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SPOT. Credit Suisse Group cut Spotify Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Cfra upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.59.

SPOT stock opened at $337.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.40. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $109.18 and a 12-month high of $370.95. The firm has a market cap of $60.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.11 and a beta of 1.64.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.09. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 7.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 447,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,551,000 after acquiring an additional 32,612 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 25.0% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $15,036,000. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

