Spotify Technology (SPOT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.76) per share for the quarter. Spotify Technology has set its Q4 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Spotify Technology to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Shares of SPOT opened at $337.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.40. The stock has a market cap of $60.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.11 and a beta of 1.64. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $109.18 and a 52 week high of $370.95.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra upgraded Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Spotify Technology from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.59.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.