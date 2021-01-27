Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Shares Acquired by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 650,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,406 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $12,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN CEF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.44. The stock had a trading volume of 28,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,685. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $21.47.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.