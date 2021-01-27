Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CEO Jack Dorsey Sells 100,000 Shares

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total transaction of $22,281,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jack Dorsey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.88, for a total transaction of $22,788,000.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total transaction of $22,987,000.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $22,743,000.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.87, for a total transaction of $21,687,000.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $20,969,000.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $20,914,000.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.74, for a total transaction of $20,274,000.00.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded down $6.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.46. 10,849,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,226,435. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $225.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.08. The stock has a market cap of $91.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 321.37, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $246.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SQ. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Square in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Square from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Square from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the third quarter worth $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Square in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Square during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in Square by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Square during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

