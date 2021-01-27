Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Sells $1,084,064.85 in Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,995 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.03, for a total value of $1,084,064.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,383 shares in the company, valued at $35,241,982.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 8th, Amrita Ahuja sold 1,138 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.35, for a total transaction of $278,070.30.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,560.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 1,854 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $371,170.80.

On Monday, November 23rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 2,035 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $407,142.45.

On Monday, November 9th, Amrita Ahuja sold 5,942 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.73, for a total transaction of $1,139,259.66.

SQ stock traded down $6.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $202.46. 10,849,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,226,435. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 321.37, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $246.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.08.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SQ shares. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Square in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Square from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Square in a report on Monday, December 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on Square from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Square in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of Square by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Square during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

