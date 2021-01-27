Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts expect that Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) will announce $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Square’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Square reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Square will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on SQ. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Square from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Square from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.71.

In other news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.03, for a total transaction of $35,406,000.00. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,138 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.35, for a total transaction of $278,070.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,661,301.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,463,655 shares of company stock valued at $308,949,093 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of Square by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $209.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $94.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 332.02, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.08. Square has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $246.49.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

