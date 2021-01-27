Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the forty-seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eighteen have issued a hold recommendation, twenty-three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $178.26.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SQ shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. 140166 lifted their target price on shares of Square from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Square in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:SQ opened at $209.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $225.77 and a 200-day moving average of $178.08. Square has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $246.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 332.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Square’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Square will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.03, for a total transaction of $35,406,000.00. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total transaction of $1,739,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 423,665 shares in the company, valued at $73,713,473.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,463,655 shares of company stock worth $308,949,093 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Square by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

