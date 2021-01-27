SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) Shares Down 9.5%

Shares of SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) dropped 9.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.11 and last traded at $3.13. Approximately 626,470 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 469,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SRAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The business services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $2.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 million. SRAX had a negative net margin of 369.86% and a negative return on equity of 107.87%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SRAX, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SRAX stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) by 55.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SRAX worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

SRAX Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRAX)

SRAX, Inc, a digital marketing and data technology company, provides tools to reach consumers with marketing and advertising communication in the United States. The company's machine learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels.

