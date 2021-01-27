SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to report $1.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.18 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13 billion. SS&C Technologies posted sales of $1.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full-year sales of $4.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.60 billion to $4.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $4.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SSNC shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $66.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $74.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.49 and a 200-day moving average of $64.48.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2,652.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

