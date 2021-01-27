S&T Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:STBA)

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th.

S&T Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 36.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. S&T Bancorp has a payout ratio of 53.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect S&T Bancorp to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.6%.

S&T Bancorp stock traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $27.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.46 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.20. S&T Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.98 and a twelve month high of $39.53.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STBA. DA Davidson lowered S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

