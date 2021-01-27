(ST.TO) (TSE:ST) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

(ST.TO) (TSE:ST) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.02. (ST.TO) shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 1,433,999 shares traded.

(ST.TO) Company Profile (TSE:ST)

Stonegate Agricom Ltd (Stonegate) is a Canada-based development-stage company, which is engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring and developing agricultural nutrient projects. The Company focuses on the development of an underground mine in the Lower Phosphate Zone (LPZ) of its Paris Hills Project located in Bear Lake County, Idaho, west of the towns of Paris and Bloomington, and includes the former Bloomington Canyon, Consolidated (Little Canyon) and Paris Canyon (McIlwee) mine sites.

