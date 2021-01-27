Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM) PT Set at €72.00 by Berenberg Bank

Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM) has been assigned a €72.00 ($84.71) target price by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on STM. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €60.83 ($71.57).

ETR STM opened at €61.00 ($71.76) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 48.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.16. Stabilus S.A. has a twelve month low of €28.62 ($33.67) and a twelve month high of €64.50 ($75.88). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €59.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of €52.13.

Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) Company Profile

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

