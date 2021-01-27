Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM) PT Set at €72.00 by Berenberg Bank

Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM) has been assigned a €72.00 ($84.71) target price by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on STM. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €60.83 ($71.57).

ETR STM opened at €61.00 ($71.76) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 48.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.16. Stabilus S.A. has a twelve month low of €28.62 ($33.67) and a twelve month high of €64.50 ($75.88). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €59.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of €52.13.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

