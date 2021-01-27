Stabilus’ (SBLUY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SBLUY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Stabilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:SBLUY traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.41. 2,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.32. Stabilus has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $15.31.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

