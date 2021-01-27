Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) CEO Sells $3,396,441.45 in Stock

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) CEO James Nathan Jones sold 14,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.15, for a total transaction of $3,396,441.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,466.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

James Nathan Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 16th, James Nathan Jones sold 15,945 shares of Stamps.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $2,889,393.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:STMP traded down $2.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $238.33. The company had a trading volume of 748,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,728. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $211.53 and its 200 day moving average is $227.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 0.40. Stamps.com Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.14 and a twelve month high of $325.13.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $1.87. The company had revenue of $193.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.77 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Stamps.com Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,489 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.80.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

