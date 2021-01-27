Standard Tokenization Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $19.74 Million (STPT)

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 27th. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market cap of $19.74 million and approximately $3.17 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Standard Tokenization Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0215 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00068695 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $283.31 or 0.00928992 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006546 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00050733 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,333.38 or 0.04372182 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00015430 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00018005 BTC.

About Standard Tokenization Protocol

Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) is a token. It launched on June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 916,326,558 tokens. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official website is stp.network . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks

Standard Tokenization Protocol Token Trading

Standard Tokenization Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Tokenization Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Standard Tokenization Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Standard Tokenization Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

