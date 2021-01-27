Starbase (STAR) Market Capitalization Achieves $267,332.95

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded up 28.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One Starbase token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Starbase has a market capitalization of $267,332.95 and approximately $27.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Starbase has traded down 13.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00068352 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $286.17 or 0.00913889 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006581 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00050450 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,375.70 or 0.04393289 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00015223 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00017605 BTC.

Starbase Token Profile

Starbase (CRYPTO:STAR) is a token. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. The official website for Starbase is starbase.co . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

