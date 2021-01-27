Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Starbucks from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Stephens raised their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.77.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX opened at $104.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $122.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.96, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $107.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.37.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $4,476,654.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $372,830.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,791.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 269,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,565 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Research & Management Co. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 237.4% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth $31,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.