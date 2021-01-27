Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.62% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Starbucks from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Stephens raised their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.77.
SBUX opened at $104.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $122.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.96, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $107.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.37.
In related news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $4,476,654.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $372,830.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,791.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 269,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,565 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Research & Management Co. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 237.4% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth $31,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
