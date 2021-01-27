Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Increased to $104.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.84% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.85.
Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $7.35 on Wednesday, reaching $97.34. The stock had a trading volume of 697,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,536,201. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $107.75. The company has a market cap of $113.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.37.
In other news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $372,830.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,994,791.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 269,489 shares of company stock worth $26,173,565. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in Starbucks by 225.0% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 237.4% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.