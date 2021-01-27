Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Increased to $104.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.84% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.85.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $7.35 on Wednesday, reaching $97.34. The stock had a trading volume of 697,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,536,201. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $107.75. The company has a market cap of $113.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.37.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $372,830.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,994,791.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 269,489 shares of company stock worth $26,173,565. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in Starbucks by 225.0% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 237.4% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

