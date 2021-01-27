Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Barclays

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target increased by analysts at Barclays from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 28.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.85.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $7.35 on Wednesday, hitting $97.34. 697,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,536,201. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.37. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $107.75. The firm has a market cap of $113.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total value of $10,429,399.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,166,962.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $372,830.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,791.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 269,489 shares of company stock worth $26,173,565. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

