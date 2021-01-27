Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Raised to $119.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Citigroup from $111.00 to $119.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SBUX. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.85.

Get Starbucks alerts:

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $7.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.34. The stock had a trading volume of 697,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,536,201. The company has a market capitalization of $113.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $107.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.37.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $372,830.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,791.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 269,489 shares of company stock worth $26,173,565 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. American Research & Management Co. grew its position in Starbucks by 225.0% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 237.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.