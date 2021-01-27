Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Down 6.5%

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares dropped 6.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $96.73 and last traded at $97.87. Approximately 18,122,766 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 188% from the average daily volume of 6,282,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.69.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.85.

Get Starbucks alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.52. The company has a market capitalization of $115.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total value of $10,429,399.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,701 shares in the company, valued at $39,166,962.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $4,476,654.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 269,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,565. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,600,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,811 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Starbucks by 51.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 21,322 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 7,198 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 8,540 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.