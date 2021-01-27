Status Price Reaches $0.0428 on Major Exchanges (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One Status token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0428 or 0.00000143 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Status has traded down 22.2% against the dollar. Status has a total market cap of $148.42 million and approximately $19.76 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00069142 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.98 or 0.00897115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006592 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00051312 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003350 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,324.57 or 0.04434247 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00015852 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00018325 BTC.

About Status

Status (SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Status

Status can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

