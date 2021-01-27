Stealth (XST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.88 Million

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. During the last seven days, Stealth has traded 21% lower against the US dollar. Stealth has a market cap of $1.88 million and approximately $7,681.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stealth token can now be bought for $0.0489 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000702 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000381 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 33.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00017659 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Stealth Profile

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 38,393,242 tokens. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

Stealth can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

