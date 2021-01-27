Steel Excel Inc. Sells 31,787 Shares of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) Stock

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) major shareholder Steel Excel Inc. sold 31,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $1,203,137.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Steel Excel Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, Steel Excel Inc. sold 5,400 shares of Steel Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $199,800.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Steel Excel Inc. sold 35,100 shares of Steel Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total transaction of $1,309,581.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Steel Excel Inc. sold 27,159 shares of Steel Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $1,019,277.27.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Steel Excel Inc. sold 10,244 shares of Steel Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $414,882.00.

Shares of SPLP traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.51. 60,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,672. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $14.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.55. The firm has a market cap of $340.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. Steel Partners had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $330.01 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Steel Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 36.9% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 44,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Partners by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 13,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Partners by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 606,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 349,540 shares in the last quarter. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steel Partners Company Profile

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, direct marketing, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

