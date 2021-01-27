Steem Dollars 1-Day Volume Hits $2.84 Million (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. One Steem Dollars coin can now be purchased for $2.88 or 0.00009385 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. Steem Dollars has a total market capitalization of $17.34 million and $2.84 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,721.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.57 or 0.01281085 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $164.08 or 0.00534068 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00046179 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000431 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002608 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Steem Dollars Coin Profile

Steem Dollars (CRYPTO:SBD) is a coin. It launched on June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 6,015,167 coins. The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io . Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

