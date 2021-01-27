Steem Dollars Achieves Market Cap of $17.49 Million (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Steem Dollars has a market cap of $17.49 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem Dollars coin can now be purchased for about $2.91 or 0.00009336 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,135.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.54 or 0.01235052 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.85 or 0.00526236 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00045441 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000466 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002577 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001099 BTC.

SBD is a coin. It launched on June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 6,017,531 coins. The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog

Steem Dollars can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

