Steem (STEEM) One Day Volume Tops $3.48 Million

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One Steem coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000567 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a total market cap of $66.50 million and $3.48 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Steem has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,871.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.03 or 0.01245423 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.48 or 0.00533886 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00046973 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002569 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000042 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006153 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Steem Profile

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,461,238 coins and its circulating supply is 392,487,144 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Steem’s official website is steem.com . The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog

Buying and Selling Steem

Steem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.