Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ.TO) (TSE:SJ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $44.52

Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ.TO) (TSE:SJ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $44.52 and traded as high as $47.10. Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ.TO) shares last traded at $46.65, with a volume of 89,523 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on SJ. CIBC raised their target price on Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ.TO) from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. TD Securities raised their target price on Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ.TO) from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$46.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$44.52. The stock has a market cap of C$3.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52.

Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ.TO) (TSE:SJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C$0.38. The firm had revenue of C$742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$666.25 million. Equities analysts expect that Stella-Jones Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge timbers, foundation and marine pilings; and construction timbers.

