Sterneck Capital Management LLC Has $1.80 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,324 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises 1.4% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of IBM stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $122.45. 206,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,006,857. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.79 and its 200-day moving average is $122.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $109.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $158.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IBM. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.13.

In other International Business Machines news, Director Alex Gorsky purchased 4,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $117.86 per share, for a total transaction of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,783.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew N. Liveris purchased 2,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.92 per share, with a total value of $299,802.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,387 shares of company stock valued at $960,196 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Recommended Story: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.