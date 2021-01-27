Steven M. Hatten Sells 190,040 Shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Stock

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) VP Steven M. Hatten sold 190,040 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $191,940.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 372,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,192.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

URG stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.92. 4,545,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,228,228. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 4.72. The company has a market cap of $157.16 million, a PE ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 1.75. Ur-Energy Inc. has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $1.34.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Ur-Energy had a negative return on equity of 18.27% and a negative net margin of 32.77%. On average, analysts expect that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

URG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ur-Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Ur-Energy from $0.90 to $1.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ur-Energy stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) by 166.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 653,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408,309 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Ur-Energy worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.56% of the company’s stock.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

